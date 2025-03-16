Fantasy Basketball
Noah Clowney Injury: Out Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 16, 2025

Clowney (ankle) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Hawks, Erik Slater of ClutchPoints.com reports.

Clowney is slated to miss a third straight game. His next chance to suit up will come Tuesday in Boston. However, the fact he's missed multiple games after just recently returning from a month-long absence doesn't provide a ton of optimism for his status moving forward.

Noah Clowney
Brooklyn Nets
