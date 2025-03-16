Noah Clowney Injury: Out Sunday
Clowney (ankle) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Hawks, Erik Slater of ClutchPoints.com reports.
Clowney is slated to miss a third straight game. His next chance to suit up will come Tuesday in Boston. However, the fact he's missed multiple games after just recently returning from a month-long absence doesn't provide a ton of optimism for his status moving forward.
