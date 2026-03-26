Noah Clowney Injury: Probable for Friday
Clowney (wrist) is probable for Friday's game against the Lakers.
Clowney is on track to return from a four-game absence Friday, but he'll likely have some minutes restrictions in his first game back. If Clowney is cleared, there will be less minutes available for Terance Mann, Ziaire Williams and Chaney Johnson.
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