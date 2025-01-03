Noah Clowney Injury: Questionable for Saturday

Clowney is questionable for Saturday's game against the 76ers, Erik Slater of ClutchPoints.com reports.

After taking a hard fall in Wednesday's loss to the Raptors, Clowney is in danger of missing his second straight game with a hip contusion Saturday. If the former first-rounder sits out, Nicolas Claxton should handle more playing time in the first unit while Day'Ron Sharpe sees more minutes off the bench.