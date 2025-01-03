Noah Clowney Injury: Questionable for Saturday
Clowney is questionable for Saturday's game against the 76ers, Erik Slater of ClutchPoints.com reports.
After taking a hard fall in Wednesday's loss to the Raptors, Clowney is in danger of missing his second straight game with a hip contusion Saturday. If the former first-rounder sits out, Nicolas Claxton should handle more playing time in the first unit while Day'Ron Sharpe sees more minutes off the bench.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now