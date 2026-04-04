Noah Clowney headshot

Noah Clowney Injury: Questionable for Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 4, 2026

Clowney (ankle) is questionable for Sunday's game versus the Wizards.

If Clowney needs to skip Sunday's game, there will be more minutes available for Josh Minott and Jalen Wilson. Check back closer to Sunday's tipoff for official confirmation on Clowney's status.

Noah Clowney
Brooklyn Nets
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