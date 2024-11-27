Noah Clowney Injury: Re-evaluated in two weeks
Brooklyn announced Wednesday that Clowney has been diagnosed with a left ankle sprain and that he will be re-evaluated in two weeks.
The Nets have been battered by injuries and are going to hurting for depth across all five positions. Fortunately for Brooklyn, Day'Ron Sharpe (hamstring) is expected back in about a week. In the meantime, Trendon Watford and Jalen Wilson could step into increased roles.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now