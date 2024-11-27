Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Subscribe Now
Noah Clowney headshot

Noah Clowney Injury: Re-evaluated in two weeks

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 27, 2024

Brooklyn announced Wednesday that Clowney has been diagnosed with a left ankle sprain and that he will be re-evaluated in two weeks.

The Nets have been battered by injuries and are going to hurting for depth across all five positions. Fortunately for Brooklyn, Day'Ron Sharpe (hamstring) is expected back in about a week. In the meantime, Trendon Watford and Jalen Wilson could step into increased roles.

Noah Clowney
Brooklyn Nets
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now