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Noah Clowney Injury: Remains out Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 21, 2026

Clowney (wrist) won't play Sunday in Sacramento, according to Erik Slater of ClutchPoints.com

Clowney suffered a sprained right wrist in Wednesday's loss to OKC, subsequently ruling him out for Friday's game against New York. His next chance to suit up will be Monday in Portland. Without Clowney in the rotation, Ziaire Williams, averaging 11.4 points, 2.6 boards, 0.6 assists and 2.0 steals in eight starts this year, will presumably remain with the first five.

Noah Clowney
Brooklyn Nets
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