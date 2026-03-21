Noah Clowney Injury: Remains out Sunday
Clowney (wrist) won't play Sunday in Sacramento, according to Erik Slater of ClutchPoints.com
Clowney suffered a sprained right wrist in Wednesday's loss to OKC, subsequently ruling him out for Friday's game against New York. His next chance to suit up will be Monday in Portland. Without Clowney in the rotation, Ziaire Williams, averaging 11.4 points, 2.6 boards, 0.6 assists and 2.0 steals in eight starts this year, will presumably remain with the first five.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Noah Clowney See More
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Friday, March 20Yesterday
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Friday, March 20Yesterday
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Monday, March 165 days ago
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Monday, March 165 days ago
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Monday, March 912 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Noah Clowney See More