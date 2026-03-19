Noah Clowney headshot

Noah Clowney Injury: Ruled out for Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 19, 2026

Clowney (wrist) won't play Friday versus the Knicks.

Clowney injured his wrist during Wednesday's loss to the Thunder and will now sit out Friday's game, which should open up minutes for Danny Wolf, Chaney Johnson and Josh Minott. Clowney's next chance to play will come Sunday in Sacramento, but with that game being the first of a back-to-back, he should be considered doubtful for that one.

Noah Clowney
Brooklyn Nets
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Noah Clowney See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Noah Clowney See More
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Monday, March 16
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Monday, March 16
Author Image
Joe Mayo
3 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Monday, March 16
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Monday, March 16
Author Image
Jeff Edgerton
3 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Monday, March 9
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Monday, March 9
Author Image
Jeff Edgerton
10 days ago
Fantasy Basketball Start/Sit: Injury Updates, Under-the-Radar Picks & Weekly Matchups
NBA
Fantasy Basketball Start/Sit: Injury Updates, Under-the-Radar Picks & Weekly Matchups
Author Image
Juan Carlos Blanco
10 days ago
Fantasy Basketball Week 20 Start/Sit Guide: Take Advantage of Injuries & Games Played
NBA
Fantasy Basketball Week 20 Start/Sit Guide: Take Advantage of Injuries & Games Played
Author Image
Adam King
17 days ago