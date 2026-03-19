Noah Clowney Injury: Ruled out for Friday

Clowney (wrist) won't play Friday versus the Knicks.

Clowney injured his wrist during Wednesday's loss to the Thunder and will now sit out Friday's game, which should open up minutes for Danny Wolf, Chaney Johnson and Josh Minott. Clowney's next chance to play will come Sunday in Sacramento, but with that game being the first of a back-to-back, he should be considered doubtful for that one.