Noah Clowney Injury: Ruled out for Friday
Clowney (wrist) won't play Friday versus the Knicks.
Clowney injured his wrist during Wednesday's loss to the Thunder and will now sit out Friday's game, which should open up minutes for Danny Wolf, Chaney Johnson and Josh Minott. Clowney's next chance to play will come Sunday in Sacramento, but with that game being the first of a back-to-back, he should be considered doubtful for that one.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Noah Clowney See More
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Monday, March 163 days ago
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Monday, March 163 days ago
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Monday, March 910 days ago
-
NBA Start/Sit
Fantasy Basketball Start/Sit: Injury Updates, Under-the-Radar Picks & Weekly Matchups10 days ago
-
NBA Start/Sit
Fantasy Basketball Week 20 Start/Sit Guide: Take Advantage of Injuries & Games Played17 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Noah Clowney See More