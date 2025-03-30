Fantasy Basketball
Noah Clowney headshot

Noah Clowney Injury: Ruled out for Monday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 30, 2025

Clowney (ankle) has been ruled out for Monday's game against the Mavericks, Brian Lewis of the New York Post reports.

Clowney will miss Monday's contest due to a sprained right ankle that he sustained during the fourth quarter of Saturday's win over the Wizards. His next chance to play will come Thursday against Minnesota. Trendon Watford and Jalen Wilson are candidates for an uptick in playing time due to Clowney being sidelined.

Noah Clowney
Brooklyn Nets
More Stats & News
