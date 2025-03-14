Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Noah Clowney headshot

Noah Clowney Injury: Ruled out for Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 14, 2025 at 2:53pm

Clowney is out for Saturday's game against Boston due to a right ankle sprain, Lucas Kaplan of NetsDaily.com reports.

After missing Thursday's game against the Bulls, Clowney will sit out the front end of Brooklyn's back-to-back Saturday. The 2023 first-rounder's next chance to suit up comes Sunday against Atlanta. Clowney's absence against the Celtics should free up some extra minutes for Ziaire Williams and Jalen Wilson.

Noah Clowney
Brooklyn Nets
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now