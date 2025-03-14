Noah Clowney Injury: Ruled out for Saturday
Clowney is out for Saturday's game against Boston due to a right ankle sprain, Lucas Kaplan of NetsDaily.com reports.
After missing Thursday's game against the Bulls, Clowney will sit out the front end of Brooklyn's back-to-back Saturday. The 2023 first-rounder's next chance to suit up comes Sunday against Atlanta. Clowney's absence against the Celtics should free up some extra minutes for Ziaire Williams and Jalen Wilson.
