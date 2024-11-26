Noah Clowney Injury: Ruled out for Wednesday

Clowney (ankle) has been ruled out for Wednesday's matchup against the Suns, Erik Slater of ClutchPoints.com reports.

Clowney sustained the left ankle sprain during the fourth quarter of Sunday's win over the Kings. The big man also missed the second leg of the back-to-back set during Monday's win over the Warriors. The 20-year-old underwent an MRI and the results have yet to come in, though if he misses additional time Trendon Watford will likely see an uptick in minutes off the bench. Clowney's next chance to feature will come Friday versus the Magic.