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Noah Clowney Injury: Ruled out for Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 24, 2026

Clowney (wrist) has been ruled out for Wednesday's game against the Warriors, Marc J. Spears of ESPN.com reports.

Clowney will miss a fourth consecutive contest due to a right wrist sprain, and it's not an encouraging sign that he continues to be ruled out a day in advance of tipoff. With Michael Porter (hamstring) and Danny Wolf (ankle) also out, Ziaire Williams, Jalen Wilson and Josh Minott are candidates to see increased minutes.

Noah Clowney
Brooklyn Nets
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