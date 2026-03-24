Noah Clowney Injury: Ruled out for Wednesday

Clowney (wrist) has been ruled out for Wednesday's game against the Warriors, Marc J. Spears of ESPN.com reports.

Clowney will miss a fourth consecutive contest due to a right wrist sprain, and it's not an encouraging sign that he continues to be ruled out a day in advance of tipoff. With Michael Porter (hamstring) and Danny Wolf (ankle) also out, Ziaire Williams, Jalen Wilson and Josh Minott are candidates to see increased minutes.