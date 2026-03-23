Noah Clowney headshot

Noah Clowney Injury: Ruled out Monday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 23, 2026

Clowney (wrist) won't play in Monday's game versus Portland, per C.J. Holmes of the New York Daily News.

Monday is set to be a third consecutive absence for Clowney due to a sprained right wrist. Chaney Johnson, E.J. Liddell and Tyson Etienne could all find themselves being more involved for the depleted Nets on Monday.

Noah Clowney
Brooklyn Nets
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