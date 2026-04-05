Noah Clowney headshot

Noah Clowney Injury: Ruled out vs. Wizards

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 5, 2026

Clowney (ankle) is out for Sunday's game against Washington.

Clowney was added to the team's injury report as questionable due to a left ankle issue, and he's since been downgraded to out. Expect Chaney Johnson and Jalen Wilson to see more opportunities in the frontcourt Sunday as a result.

Noah Clowney
Brooklyn Nets
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