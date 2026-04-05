Noah Clowney Injury: Ruled out vs. Wizards
Clowney (ankle) is out for Sunday's game against Washington.
Clowney was added to the team's injury report as questionable due to a left ankle issue, and he's since been downgraded to out. Expect Chaney Johnson and Jalen Wilson to see more opportunities in the frontcourt Sunday as a result.
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