Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Noah Clowney headshot

Noah Clowney Injury: Ruled out with ankle sprain

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on January 28, 2025 at 2:51pm

Clowney (ankle) is out for Wednesday's game against the Hornets, Erik Slater of ClutchPoints.com reports.

After leaving Monday's game against the Kings with a sprained left ankle, Clowney will need to miss at least one contest Wednesday due to the injury. The severity of the issue is unclear, but Clowney's next chance to see the floor for the Nets comes Saturday against Houston. With Ben Simmons (back) off the injury report against Charlotte, he would appear to be the most likely choice to replace Clowney in Brooklyn's starting lineup.

Noah Clowney
Brooklyn Nets
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now