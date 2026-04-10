Noah Clowney headshot

Noah Clowney Injury: Still out Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 10, 2026 at 11:38am

Clowney (ankle) won't be available for Friday's game against the Bucks.

Clowney is set to miss a fourth straight game Friday, remaining on what is an extensive injury report for the Nets. E.J. Liddell and Trevon Scott should continue to be in line for more frontcourt minutes.

Noah Clowney
Brooklyn Nets
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