Noah Clowney Injury: Still out Friday
Clowney (ankle) won't be available for Friday's game against the Bucks.
Clowney is set to miss a fourth straight game Friday, remaining on what is an extensive injury report for the Nets. E.J. Liddell and Trevon Scott should continue to be in line for more frontcourt minutes.
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