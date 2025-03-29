Fantasy Basketball
Noah Clowney headshot

Noah Clowney Injury: Tweaks ankle late Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 29, 2025

Clowney appeared to tweak his ankle with 2:58 remaining in the fourth quarter of Saturday's 115-112 win over the Wizards, Sharif Phillips-Keaton of USA Today reports.

Clowney did not return for the end of this contest, finishing with 13 points (4-12 FG, 3-8 3Pt, 2-2 FT), five rebounds and one assist in 19 minutes. Cam Johnson also left this game early with an undisclosed injury. If the Nets end up being shorthanded Monday against Dallas, Drew Timme could step into a larger role after another promising showing Saturday.

