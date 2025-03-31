Noah Clowney Injury: Will be evaluated soon

Clowney (ankle), who has already been ruled out for Monday's game against Dallas, is in a walking boot and will be evaluated when the club returns to Brooklyn, Meghan Triplett of YES Network reports.

Clowney sustained a right ankle sprain during Saturday's win over the Wizards, and while he is set to be assessed before Thursday's game in Brooklyn against Minnesota, it wouldn't be a surprise if he remains sidelined. The Nets will likely provide further details on the 20-year-old's timetable when they get back to Brooklyn. In the meantime, Trendon Watford and Jalen Wilson will likely receive a bump in minutes.