Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Noah Clowney headshot

Noah Clowney Injury: Will miss extended time

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on January 31, 2025 at 10:00am

The Nets announced Friday that Clowney will likely remain out through the All-Star break due to a left ankle sprain.

Clowney sustained the sprained left ankle in Monday's loss to the Kings and is expected to miss significant time. The 20-year-old has received an increased role in his second season, though Jalen Wilson and Trendon Watford will likely see a bump in minutes until Clowney is able to return.

Noah Clowney
Brooklyn Nets
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now