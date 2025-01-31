Noah Clowney Injury: Will miss extended time

The Nets announced Friday that Clowney will likely remain out through the All-Star break due to a left ankle sprain.

Clowney sustained the sprained left ankle in Monday's loss to the Kings and is expected to miss significant time. The 20-year-old has received an increased role in his second season, though Jalen Wilson and Trendon Watford will likely see a bump in minutes until Clowney is able to return.