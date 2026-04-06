Noah Clowney Injury: Won't face Milwaukee
Clowney (ankle) is listed as out for Tuesday's game against Milwaukee.
Clowney didn't suit up for the 121-115 win over Washington. He will now miss a second consecutive contest, meaning he will have only three more chances to play before the end of the Nets' season. With Clowney out again, Chaney Johnson could find himself remaining in the starting lineup.
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