Noah Clowney Injury: Won't go Friday

Clowney (wrist/illness) has been ruled out for Friday's game against the Clippers, Brian Lewis of the New York Post reports.

Clowney will miss the first half of the club's back-to-back set due to an illness and a sprained right wrist. The 20-year-old's next chance to play will come Saturday against the Wizards. Jalen Wilson and Drew Timme could see an uptick in playing time due to Clowney being sidelined.