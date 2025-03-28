Noah Clowney Injury: Won't go Friday
Clowney (wrist/illness) has been ruled out for Friday's game against the Clippers, Brian Lewis of the New York Post reports.
Clowney will miss the first half of the club's back-to-back set due to an illness and a sprained right wrist. The 20-year-old's next chance to play will come Saturday against the Wizards. Jalen Wilson and Drew Timme could see an uptick in playing time due to Clowney being sidelined.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now