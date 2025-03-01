Noah Clowney Injury: Won't play against Detroit

Clowney (ankle) has been ruled out for Saturday's game against the Pistons, Erik Slater of ClutchPoints.com reports.

Clowney will miss a 13th straight game Saturday with a sprained left ankle. The Nets will be very shorthanded in Detroit, as Cam Thomas (hamstring), Trendon Watford (hamstring) and D'Angelo Russell (ankle) have all been ruled out for this game on the road. Day'Ron Sharpe and Jalen Wilson are candidates to see more time on the floor for Brooklyn against the Pistons.