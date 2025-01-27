Fantasy Basketball
Noah Clowney headshot

Noah Clowney Injury: Won't return vs. Kings

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on January 27, 2025 at 5:57pm

Clowney will not return to Monday's game against the Kings due to a left ankle sprain, C.J. Holmes of the New York Daily News reports.

Clowney needed assistance walking back to the locker room after sustaining the left ankle sprain in the second quarter, and he will finish the game with six points (2-7 FG, 2-7 3Pt) and one rebound across 12 minutes. With the 20-year-old sidelined, Ziaire Williams and Tosan Evbuomwan will likely see a bump in playing time.

Noah Clowney
Brooklyn Nets
More Stats & News
