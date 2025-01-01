Noah Clowney Injury: Won't return Wednesday

Clowney (back) has been ruled out for the remainder of Wednesday's game against the Raptors, Erik Slater of ClutchPoints.com reports.

Clowney fell onto his back late in the third quarter and will not return to the contest. He'll have a short turnaround before Brooklyn's next game, which comes Thursday at Milwaukee. With Clowney out, Jalen Wilson and Tyrese Martin are the likeliest candidates for more minutes.