Noah Clowney headshot

Noah Clowney Injury: Won't suit up Thursday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 8, 2026

Clowney (ankle) has been ruled out for Thursday's game against the Pacers.

Clowney will miss a third straight game due to a left ankle issue, and his penultimate chance to suit up this season will come Friday in Milwaukee. With the 21-year-old forward unavailable, Chaney Johnson, Jalen Wilson and Ochai Agbaji are candidates for increased minutes.

Noah Clowney
Brooklyn Nets
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