Noah Clowney News: Absent from injury report
Clowney (ankle) is off the injury report for Thursday's game against the Cavaliers.
Clowney missed Brooklyn's final contest before the All-Star break, but he's all set to play Thursday. One of Ziaire Williams or Terance Mann is likely heading to the bench. Over his last four appearances, Clowney has averaged 11.5 points, 4.3 rebounds, 1.0 assists and 2.0 three-pointers in 24.5 minutes per game.
