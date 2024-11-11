Noah Clowney News: Adds 15 off bench

Clowney finished with 15 points (5-13 FG, 5-10 3Pt), seven rebounds, one assist and one block over 20 minutes during Monday's 107-105 victory over the Pelicans.

Clowney's scoring production in Monday's win was certainly a surprise considering he'd put up 18 total points over his last four matchups combined. He did all of his damage from beyond the arc, an area in which he'd struggled entering the night. Clowney is now 12-for-26 from downtown over nine games this season.