Noah Clowney News: Available to play
Clowney (wrist) is available for Friday's meeting with the Lakers.
Clowney is back after a four-game stint on the sidelines, which could shift Terance Mann back to the second unit. There will also be fewer minutes available for Ziaire Williams and Chaney Johnson with Clowney active.
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