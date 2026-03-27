Noah Clowney headshot

Noah Clowney News: Available to play

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 27, 2026

Clowney (wrist) is available for Friday's meeting with the Lakers.

Clowney is back after a four-game stint on the sidelines, which could shift Terance Mann back to the second unit. There will also be fewer minutes available for Ziaire Williams and Chaney Johnson with Clowney active.

Noah Clowney
Brooklyn Nets
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