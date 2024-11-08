Fantasy Basketball
Noah Clowney News: Available to play Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 8, 2024

Clowney (illness) is available for Friday's game against the Celtics, C.J. Holmes of the New York Daily News reports.

Clowney was deemed questionable with a non-COVID illness, but the big man will add depth in the frontcourt in this matchup against the reigning champions. Clowney is averaging 6.1 points and 3.3 rebounds across 16.1 minutes per game in seven appearances (one start) this season.

