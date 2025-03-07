Noah Clowney News: Available to play Saturday

Clowney (ankle) has been cleared to play in Saturday's game against the Hornets, Meghan Triplett of YES Network reports.

After missing the Nets' last 15 games while recovering from a sprained left ankle, Clowney will suit up Saturday and will likely fill a bench role for Brooklyn. The 20-year-old big man had averaged 9.4 points, 3.9 rebounds and 2.0 three-pointers in 23.1 minutes per game over his 37 appearances on the season prior to sustaining the injury.