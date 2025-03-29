Fantasy Basketball
Noah Clowney headshot

Noah Clowney News: Available vs. Washington

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 29, 2025

Clowney (illness) has been cleared to play in Saturday's game against the Wizards, Meghan Triplett of YES Network reports.

After missing Friday's game against the Clippers, Clowney will return to the floor for the Nets on Saturday in Washington. The 20-year-old forward is averaging 9.0 points and 3.9 rebounds per game, shooting 35.8 percent from the floor and 33.2 percent from beyond the arc.

Noah Clowney
Brooklyn Nets
