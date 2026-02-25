Noah Clowney News: Drops 22 points in loss

Clowney recorded 22 points (6-9 FG, 4-5 3Pt, 6-10 FT), five rebounds, one block and one steal across 33 minutes during Tuesday's 123-114 loss to the Mavericks.

Clowney notched his eighth game of the season with at least 20 points, drilling four triples for the third time in the last six games. The 21-year-old forward's numbers through eight games in February closely resemble his season-long averages, with 12.0 points, 4.1 rebounds, 2.1 threes, 1.0 assist and 0.8 steals over 26.1 minutes per game.