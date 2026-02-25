Noah Clowney headshot

Noah Clowney News: Drops 22 points in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on February 25, 2026 at 9:57am

Clowney recorded 22 points (6-9 FG, 4-5 3Pt, 6-10 FT), five rebounds, one block and one steal across 33 minutes during Tuesday's 123-114 loss to the Mavericks.

Clowney notched his eighth game of the season with at least 20 points, drilling four triples for the third time in the last six games. The 21-year-old forward's numbers through eight games in February closely resemble his season-long averages, with 12.0 points, 4.1 rebounds, 2.1 threes, 1.0 assist and 0.8 steals over 26.1 minutes per game.

Noah Clowney
Brooklyn Nets
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Noah Clowney See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Noah Clowney See More
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Thursday, February 19
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Thursday, February 19
Author Image
Juan Carlos Blanco
6 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, February 11
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, February 11
Author Image
Joe Mayo
14 days ago
Best NBA Bets Today: Free Picks & Player Props for Monday, February 9
NBA
Best NBA Bets Today: Free Picks & Player Props for Monday, February 9
Rotowire Staff
16 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Monday, February 9
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Monday, February 9
Author Image
Jeff Edgerton
16 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, February 3
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, February 3
Author Image
Juan Carlos Blanco
22 days ago