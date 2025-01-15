Noah Clowney News: Ejected Wednesday

Clowney was ejected from Wednesday's game against the Clippers after receiving his second technical foul, independent NBA writer Justin Russo reports.

Clowney was assessed back-to-back technical fouls late in the third quarter and was ejected from the contest. He finishes the game with four points (1-6 FG, 0-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT) and one rebound across 20 minutes. He should be back in action Friday against the Lakers.