Noah Clowney headshot

Noah Clowney News: Ejected Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 15, 2025

Clowney was ejected from Wednesday's game against the Clippers after receiving his second technical foul, independent NBA writer Justin Russo reports.

Clowney was assessed back-to-back technical fouls late in the third quarter and was ejected from the contest. He finishes the game with four points (1-6 FG, 0-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT) and one rebound across 20 minutes. He should be back in action Friday against the Lakers.

