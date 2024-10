Clowney will enter the starting five in Tuesday's matchup versus the Nuggets, Erik Slater of ClutchPoints.com reports.

With Tuesday being the first game of a back-to-back set, Ben Simmons (back) will rest, and Clowney will join the starters for the first time this season. The 20-year-old has averaged 9.0 points, 4.0 rebounds and 1.0 steals-plus-blocks across 17.3 minutes per game in three regular-season outings thus far.