Noah Clowney News: Held scoreless as starter

Clowney closed Sunday's 112-111 overtime loss to the Jazz with zero points (0-9 FG, 0-7 3Pt, 0-1 FT), four rebounds and one assist over 32 minutes.

This was a nightmare showing for Clowney in what's been a volatile start to the month of January. Through his last six games, he's averaging 10.8 points, 4.8 rebounds, 1.5 assists and 1.8 three-pointers in 29.2 minutes. With the Nets expected to continue selling ahead of the deadline, Clowney could see more usage and minutes going forward.