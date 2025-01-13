Noah Clowney News: Held scoreless as starter
Clowney closed Sunday's 112-111 overtime loss to the Jazz with zero points (0-9 FG, 0-7 3Pt, 0-1 FT), four rebounds and one assist over 32 minutes.
This was a nightmare showing for Clowney in what's been a volatile start to the month of January. Through his last six games, he's averaging 10.8 points, 4.8 rebounds, 1.5 assists and 1.8 three-pointers in 29.2 minutes. With the Nets expected to continue selling ahead of the deadline, Clowney could see more usage and minutes going forward.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now