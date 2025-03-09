Fantasy Basketball
Noah Clowney headshot

Noah Clowney News: Held scoreless in return

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 9, 2025 at 12:25pm

Clowney (ankle) tallied zero points (0-5 FG, 0-5 3Pt), four rebounds, one assist and one steal across 18 minutes off the bench in Saturday's 105-102 loss to the Hornets.

Back in action for the first time since Jan. 27 after missing the last 15 games due to a sprained left ankle, Clowney couldn't find an offensive rhythm and offered few other contributions in the box score. Despite the poor showing, Clowney's spot in the Brooklyn rotation should be stable moving forward, though he may not necessarily be in store for a big uptick in playing time. He was limited to under 20 minutes Saturday, despite the Nets not having Cameron Johnson (knee) available for the contest.

