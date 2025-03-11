Noah Clowney News: Leader in scoring off bench in loss

Clowney had 12 points (4-7 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 1-2 FT), one rebound and one assist in 17 minutes during Tuesday's 109-104 loss to the Cavaliers.

Clowney provided a nice spark off the Nets bench in Tuesday's contest, leading all bench players in scoring and threes made despite playing in less than 20 minutes. Clowney has provided a nice lift on the second unit as of late, connecting on three threes in two straight outings while recording a double-digit point total in each contest.