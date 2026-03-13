Noah Clowney News: Minutes trending downward
Clowney had 10 points (4-9 FG, 2-4 3Pt), six rebounds and one assist across 20 minutes during Thursday's 108-97 loss to Atlanta.
Clowney remained in the starting lineup, but his playing time has seen a sharp decline over the last week as the Nets experiment with different rotations. Even as a member of the first unit, the 21-year-old big man has seen his usage scaled back. After an eight-game stretch where he became a focal point of the rotation, averaging 28.9 minutes per contest, he has averaged just 19.3 minutes over his last three games.
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