Noah Clowney News: Plays well in start

Clowney provided 19 points (6-13 FG, 4-10 3Pt, 3-3 FT), five rebounds and one assist across 29 minutes during Monday's 110-95 loss to the Heat.

Dorian Finney-Smith (calf) missed his second game in a row, allowing Clowney to make another start. Clowney responded with a season-high 19 points, perhaps giving a glimpse of the upside he could offer if he steps into a larger role -- the Nets are rumored to be shopping both Finney-Smith and Cameron Johnson.