Noah Clowney News: Poor production in return

Clowney (ankle) tallied one point (0-5 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 1-2 FT), two rebounds and one assist across 18 minutes off the bench in Tuesday's 104-96 loss to the Celtics.

Making his return from a three-game absence due to a right ankle sprain, Clowney struggled to get much going offensively and also came up empty in the two defensive categories. Head coach Jordi Fernandez ran a bloated 11-man rotation Tuesday that featured 10 players logging between 17 and 29 minutes, and if that trend continues, Clowney likely won't have the opportunity to see his playing time dramatically increase as he becomes further removed from the ankle injury.