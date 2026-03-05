Noah Clowney News: Posts loaded line in defeat

Clowney finished with 17 points (6-12 FG, 5-8 3Pt), seven rebounds, four assists, one block and two steals over 34 minutes during Thursday's 126-110 loss to the Heat.

Even though Michael Porter led the way in scoring for the Nets in this loss, there's no question that Clowney's impact was big on both ends of the court as well. The big man hasn't recorded a double-double since mid-January, but his uptick in the scoring column can't be overlooked. He has scored in double digits in all but one of his last seven contests, though he's cleared the 15-point plateau just three times in that span.