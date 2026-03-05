Noah Clowney News: Posts loaded line in defeat
Clowney finished with 17 points (6-12 FG, 5-8 3Pt), seven rebounds, four assists, one block and two steals over 34 minutes during Thursday's 126-110 loss to the Heat.
Even though Michael Porter led the way in scoring for the Nets in this loss, there's no question that Clowney's impact was big on both ends of the court as well. The big man hasn't recorded a double-double since mid-January, but his uptick in the scoring column can't be overlooked. He has scored in double digits in all but one of his last seven contests, though he's cleared the 15-point plateau just three times in that span.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Noah Clowney See More
-
NBA Start/Sit
Fantasy Basketball Week 20 Start/Sit Guide: Take Advantage of Injuries & Games Played3 days ago
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Thursday, February 1914 days ago
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, February 1122 days ago
-
NBA Picks
Best NBA Bets Today: Free Picks & Player Props for Monday, February 924 days ago
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Monday, February 924 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Noah Clowney See More