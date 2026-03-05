Noah Clowney headshot

Noah Clowney News: Posts loaded line in defeat

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 5, 2026

Clowney finished with 17 points (6-12 FG, 5-8 3Pt), seven rebounds, four assists, one block and two steals over 34 minutes during Thursday's 126-110 loss to the Heat.

Even though Michael Porter led the way in scoring for the Nets in this loss, there's no question that Clowney's impact was big on both ends of the court as well. The big man hasn't recorded a double-double since mid-January, but his uptick in the scoring column can't be overlooked. He has scored in double digits in all but one of his last seven contests, though he's cleared the 15-point plateau just three times in that span.

Noah Clowney
Brooklyn Nets
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Noah Clowney See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Noah Clowney See More
Fantasy Basketball Week 20 Start/Sit Guide: Take Advantage of Injuries & Games Played
NBA
Fantasy Basketball Week 20 Start/Sit Guide: Take Advantage of Injuries & Games Played
Author Image
Adam King
3 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Thursday, February 19
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Thursday, February 19
Author Image
Juan Carlos Blanco
14 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, February 11
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, February 11
Author Image
Joe Mayo
22 days ago
Best NBA Bets Today: Free Picks & Player Props for Monday, February 9
NBA
Best NBA Bets Today: Free Picks & Player Props for Monday, February 9
Rotowire Staff
24 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Monday, February 9
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Monday, February 9
Author Image
Jeff Edgerton
24 days ago