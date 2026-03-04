Noah Clowney headshot

Noah Clowney News: Production uptick continues

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 4, 2026

Clowney had 17 points (4-8 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 8-9 FT), seven rebounds and one steal across 27 minutes during Tuesday's 124-98 loss to the Heat.

Clowney was efficient from the floor and has now scored in double digits in five of his last six appearances, averaging 12.8 points and 3.7 boards per game over that stretch. One aspect that can't go overlooked is how comfortable Clowney has looked shooting the three of late. Not only is he shooting 48.1 percent from deep over that six-game span, but he's also drained at least one three-pointer in 10 straight games. He's attempting a career-best 6.3 three-point attempts per game this season.

Noah Clowney
Brooklyn Nets
More Stats & News
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Noah Clowney See More
