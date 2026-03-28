Noah Clowney News: Quiet in return to lineup

Clowney ended with five points (2-6 FG, 1-5 3Pt), three rebounds, two assists and one steal across 24 minutes during Friday's 116-99 loss to the Lakers.

The third-year forward returned to the court from a four-game absence due to a wrist injury, but Clowney didn't make much of an impact. The 24 minutes were his biggest workload since March 7, and through 10 games this month he's averaging just 9.7 points, 3.9 boards, 1.5 assists and 1.4 threes in 22.4 minutes a contest.