Noah Clowney News: Reaches double figures off bench
Clowney notched 10 points (3-10 FG, 1-7 3Pt, 3-3 FT), three rebounds, one assist and one steal over 19 minutes in Thursday's 105-99 overtime loss to Indiana.
Clowney struggled shooting from deep in Thursday's contest, but still reached double figures in scoring and finished as one of four Nets with a double-digit point total in a losing effort. Clowney has reached double figures in scoring in 20 contests this season, doing so in three of his last four outings.
