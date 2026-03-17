Noah Clowney News: Removed from injury report
Clowney (rest) is off the injury report for Wednesday's game against the Thunder.
Clowney is set to return from a one-game absence for rest purposes. Though he appears to be locked into a starting role, Clowney has logged 20 minutes or fewer in four consecutive contests while scoring 10 points or fewer in each outing during this stretch.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Noah Clowney See More
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Monday, March 16Yesterday
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Monday, March 16Yesterday
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Monday, March 98 days ago
-
NBA Start/Sit
Fantasy Basketball Start/Sit: Injury Updates, Under-the-Radar Picks & Weekly Matchups8 days ago
-
NBA Start/Sit
Fantasy Basketball Week 20 Start/Sit Guide: Take Advantage of Injuries & Games Played15 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Noah Clowney See More