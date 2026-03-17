Noah Clowney headshot

Noah Clowney News: Removed from injury report

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 17, 2026 at 2:25pm

Clowney (rest) is off the injury report for Wednesday's game against the Thunder.

Clowney is set to return from a one-game absence for rest purposes. Though he appears to be locked into a starting role, Clowney has logged 20 minutes or fewer in four consecutive contests while scoring 10 points or fewer in each outing during this stretch.

Noah Clowney
Brooklyn Nets
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