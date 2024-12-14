Noah Clowney News: Replaces Watford in rotation
Clowney (ankle) tallied 12 points (4-10 FG, 4-10 3Pt), four rebounds and two blocks across 18 minutes in Friday's 135-119 loss to the Grizzlies.
Clowney saw his first game action since Nov. 24, after he had previously missed time with a left ankle sprain. The Nets had cleared Clowney to play in their previous contest last Sunday against the Bucks, but it wasn't until Friday that he re-entered the rotation, taking the spot of Trendon Watford, who went unused in a coach's decision. Though Clowney fared well during his time on the court, he may not see his minutes climb much further while Brooklyn is at full strength in the frontcourt.
