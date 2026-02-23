Noah Clowney News: Sees 31 minutes in loss
Clowney amassed 12 points (3-8 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 4-4 FT), five rebounds, one assist and two steals over 31 minutes during Sunday's 115-104 loss to the Hawks.
Clowney continues to play a key role for Brooklyn, but his fantasy output has been modest. Over his last four games, he's seeing 26.3 minutes per contest with 12.5 points, 4.3 rebounds, 1.0 assists, 0.8 steals and 2.3 three-pointers on 44.4 percent shooting from the field.
