Noah Clowney headshot

Noah Clowney News: Sees 31 minutes in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on February 23, 2026 at 11:38am

Clowney amassed 12 points (3-8 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 4-4 FT), five rebounds, one assist and two steals over 31 minutes during Sunday's 115-104 loss to the Hawks.

Clowney continues to play a key role for Brooklyn, but his fantasy output has been modest. Over his last four games, he's seeing 26.3 minutes per contest with 12.5 points, 4.3 rebounds, 1.0 assists, 0.8 steals and 2.3 three-pointers on 44.4 percent shooting from the field.

Noah Clowney
Brooklyn Nets
More Stats & News
