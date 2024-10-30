Noah Clowney News: Slides to bench Wednesday
Clowney will come off the bench Wednesday versus Memphis while Ben Simmons enters the starting lineup, Brian Lewis of the New York Post reports.
Clowney has averaged 17.0 minutes across four appearances this season, and entering the starting lineup Tuesday versus Denver did not yield a bump beyond that average. That being said, the second-year Alabama product will look to capitalize on Nic Claxton's (hamstring) vacated role Wednesday.
