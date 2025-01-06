Noah Clowney News: Starting Monday

Clowney will start in Monday's game against the Pacers, Brian Lewis of the New York Post reports.

Clowney came off the bench in Saturday's loss to Philadelphia after being held out of Thursday's win over Milwaukee due to a left hip contusion. The 20-year-old forward has been a regular in the starting lineup of late, and over his last five outings (three starts), he has averaged 9.2 points and 4.0 rebounds across 26.0 minutes per contest.