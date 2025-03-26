Noah Clowney News: Starting Wednesday vs. Toronto

Clowney is in the Nets' starting lineup against the Raptors on Wednesday, Erik Slater of ClutchPoints.com reports.

Clowney has been limited to seven games since Jan. 29 due to an ankle injury. He played in the Nets' last four games, and he'll enter the starting lineup Wednesday for the first time since Jan. 27 while Tyrese Martin comes off the bench. Clowney started in 12 straight games prior to his ankle injury, and over that span he averaged 11.4 points, 4.3 rebounds, 0.9 assists and 0.8 steals over 28.7 minutes per contest.