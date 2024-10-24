Noah Clowney News: Subdued performance in loss

Clowney racked up seven points (2-6 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 2-2 FT), six rebounds, one block and one steal over 15 minutes during Wednesday's 120-116 loss to the Hawks.

Clowney logged 15 minutes off the bench, less than what managers would have been hoping for. After some early preseason hype, Clowney's assumed role regressed, seeing him fall in drafts, to the point where he was not a must-draft player. Although his per-minute production was more than adequate, it appears as though the playing time is going to come up short. He makes for a nice stash should your league settings be suitable. If and when the Nets fall out of playoff contention, Clowney could certainly step into a larger role.